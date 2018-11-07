Transcript for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson explores Hong Kong

Lockup Paris skyscraper with our sponsor Universal Pictures the star of the film doing Johnson. It appeared yet seen any of the Times Square on Tuesday but before that our Adrian being very got to meet up with him and the rest of the cast in Hong Kong where the movie takes place. They explored by city by land sea and sky. Summer's newest heart stopping action packed film skyscraper comes to dieters next week. But first we join the stars boarded venture of our own. Mission wife learned the cuisine. Their health. Good old fellow and policies that we're gonna do some caucuses Wayne Johnston at night take good cooking lesson of the world renowned chef mr. Mack. We'll name this back the way back yeah oh yeah by a couple minutes he's governor of tip how wine and creator of his famous barbecue pork valve force steamed dumplings. Will be on hand it. I'll funny about that yes. World my personality in this photo but I'd say theft like Wayne Johnson. There are listed until that may be waning masters those dumplings we'll get. Dance moves. And translation. Yeah. Attracted you. I I'm expected to be rather differently taking. Over our meal Dwayne shares held within skyscrapers suspenseful story line is a heartfelt message about family. I felt like scars were from special because it's rooted. In husband wife father. They're doing everything they can to protect the little kids and to keep can be together. And so the family element was our anchor. The mission to. Fly high over Hong Kong. Bad hey it's DJ listen got a movie but you gotta get on outbursts. Some at the helicopter don't bust me around. From the Peninsula Hotel landing pad and deadly gamble NI hopping to a helicopter. Green Newsnight did you ever tell you love your life. Eight minute helicopter him about my. Did I ever get a hate to. I began hitting center that heavy heading back. To have him. Never die I wouldn't mind sitting next to their Caleb reports say states are being Florida I'm. Yeah. Safely on the ground yeah. That's shares how the cast created such believable chemistry what do you attribute to that movie magic that you guys created. We are both parents and you know we'll have our children come connecting France for any parent if you think your children being in the danger you know you get that momma bear Papa there are things going on. Admission three sail the open waters. Take care of snow on the got out that Botha's go when he got to hop on that boat. Onboard an okwu Illumina we joined Hollywood newcomers McKenna robbers and no let Cottrell. He's accomplished he got a boat we're simply. They've played twins and both celebrated their tenth birthdays during filming. Dina is kind of stop sometimes and think. Wow I'm really fortunate to be able to do this big movie was such a big stars yeah. Every game every day living down here I am I here and maybe this is paying. We did a great job no McCann that you guys did a great job but who's your favorite me. That is the rock the rock perfect right deaths are guys. We're Good Morning America Adrian banker at ABC news Hong Kong. OK. It's great. This Friday anything. The cast tonight on Nightline.

