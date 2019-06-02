Transcript for Jennifer Lawrence reportedly engaged to Cooke Maroney

Lara Spencer. Thank you, robin. Good morning, good morning, we'll begin with big congratulations for Jennifer Lawrence. She and her boyfriend Cooke Maroney reporting they're engaged to be married. Isn't that nice? The Oscar winning actress and New York art dealer were spotted dining at rules in town where Lawrence was wearing a lovely looking ring and this morning her publicist is confirming the happy news to "People" magazine. Let's give it up for Jennifer Lawrence. Always one of our favorites to come to "Good morning America." The notoriously private couple first started dating back in June 2018. Congratulations again to both of them. Good for them. More good news from modern family fans. Reps for the venerable ABC comeave just announced it will return for one more season, but season 11 will be its last. Ah. I know. Bittersweet. They declared there will be milestone events that fans have longed for and some that will surprise. ABC's longest running comedy has already tied a TV record winning five straight best comedy series emmys. Do you guys realize how hard that is to do? There's a lot of good shows out there and this show has done it five times. Now to have one more chance to do it and take the record for themselves. One of the stars of the wonderful cast Jesse Tyler Ferguson is weighing in on the news writing on his Twitter page, it will be hard to say good-bye. Love my family and, Jesse, we love you too. We certainly do and they really are a family. They're so close. Love when they come. It's always nuts. Hopefully they will soong. Finally Chris Pratt stopped by "Good morning America" yesterday to chat about the new "The Lego movie 2" and gave him a few engagement presents and he gave us a gift back and stopped at bubba gump restaurant and he posted this picture to Instagram. So as it turns out he has a special connection to the chain writing, 20 years ago I was a waiter at a bubba gump shrimp company restaurant. Every time I go back I'm reminded of the thousands of shrimp I ate off people's plates on the way back to the kitchen. Oh! He goes on to say, please tip your server. Leave at least 20%, also leave some shrimp. So, did you know that Chris got his first acting gig while he was waiting tables at the bubba gump in maui where he was working and living in a van trying to make it as an actor? He also was named gumper of the year for his service to customers. There was a plaque with his picture hanging on the wall of that restaurant, Chris. Employee of the year. Gumper. A little news" investigation getting all those facts. Right across the street and some shrimp. We move to our "Gma" cover

