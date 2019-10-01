Transcript for Meghan Markle's 1st patronages as a member of the royal family announced

Okay, to our "Gma" cover story. Duchess Meghan announced the charity she'll support and our James Longman in London with details. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, George. Yeah, big day for Meghan today as she announces which organizations she will become patron of. Royal patronage is a huge deal especially for smaller charities like this one, smart works that helps women get back into the workplace. Having Meghan's backing is invaluable. This morning, Meghan Markle with a royal announcement, the charities she'll champion as duchess of Sussex. Kensington palace revealing she will be patron of four British charitable organizations including the national theater and the association of commonwealth university, both passed on to Meghan from the queen. This I think really reflects the queen's endorsement of Meghan as she begins her royal life, so early on in her royal life to be given two from the queen is quite significant. Reporter: Two other charities welcome Meghan at their patron including smart works, an organization that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back on their feet and turn their lives around. These organizations, I mean, the boost in profile will be enormous, instantly we can expect to see everyone talking about these charities at the forefront of everyone's minds in perhaps the way they weren't a few weeks ago. Reporter: Seen visiting smart works in London just hours after the announcement. Meghan has long been a vocal advocate for women and says these charities reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the art, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. We can expect Meghan to visit her other three charities in the coming weeks but visited this one first for a reason. Helping and empowering women is the theme of her time as now a member of the British royal family, George. Good to see. Thanks very much.

