Transcript for New bodycam video shows dramatic moments of Las Vegas shooting

We turn to some stories of heroism. They come fromer befor see images emerging from that train Las Vegas. We all remember W gunman opened fire on that cro concertgoers more than a year ago. Is new footage is part O da docunt juju chg is here with more. We dive the det of how the Vegas shooter too 21 suitcases full of guns ammuni up to his hotel suite thout breaking his single law. " Wasranted unprecedented inclung insihe 32nd floor ofhe mandalay bay which has been sealedublic view until W. After a ten-month-long investigation by enforceme in coordination with using surveillanvideos,olicey Meras -- Watch the B trap. Ter: Radio traffic. I'm do got shot. Hug THA wall. Move back. Get overhe wall. Reporter: A night of tragedy igniting spoeousages of heroism. Richard Cole and Brandon ingstram. Ully automatic fire. That's W we met frank a Na his we and saying, help me, I'm a police of close that do Just drivings F as W can and frank is in the backseat and he yelling at Na to hang on. I don't khatords to sayo them that I'm ateful.they sed my life. Still alive was of lik sunshine . And we also get new details from two accidental he. Thndalay bayecurity guard and maintenanceengine, they saved countless lives that night, 5eople died and the deadliesmass shooting in modern American histo could bot worse. What afustory. I'mo excited to wat that. That documentary killer onfloor a special preview night at 5 eastern O ABC. Coming up, how to avoid getting sick. The flu, you knowhose germs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.