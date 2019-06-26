Transcript for Black Teacher Project aims to give students access to African-American teachers

You've been covering pride all month and this is pride week. A week of celebration is for ray needs reflection an education and and we're highlighting people who are making a real difference in the LG BTQ community. Like Misha Mosley who joins me now a world pride. Community he wrote thanks for being here thank you for having me yes so you or the founder of the black teacher project and I've been looking at your videos your also varies super funny comedienne. Known for your one woman comedy show where my girls at about black lesbians. Yes yes that. First and foremost you're an educator. How does this inform the work that you do in this community. Well I grew up. Really appreciating the teachers in my life. And teachers who supported me when I came out in high school and so I understand the importance of having adults who care about you and who will. Moody even a direction that will allow you to be your full self. So when I think about my work in the community it's very much about. Having people become all of who they are so many young people spend so much time in schools so to be able to have teachers that reflect. The student population is extremely important and for those teachers and students to live careful cells and beautiful sales and in the world. Like battle in your best Latin brand new. I want to talk about your comedy because it's amazing. Why is you know humor and comedies such a good platform for understanding these issues. It's you know a lot of times I came out in the 90s April 21 1991 to act. And we call that the gay ninety's it was this this decade and really impacting. All of whom we are and so much of the resistance we faced an even better and was based on ignorance and so. When I think about. People come and accommodations folks want to laugh yes when people laugh they're able to open up in ways that they're they're normally not. And through that laughter of my act brand myself as a social justice comedian so while you're laughing you know Gail education and yet so it's an opportunity both to teach people. And to help people seizes the connections that we all have. Because laughter laughing and humor is his he'll. Yeah and so we need some healing right now. And you cover a lot of different topics to talk about poverty agents and their case against gay divorce income line hot Larry thing absolutely hilly area so. One of the things on you mentioned to our producers that you don't have to be a big name to make a big impact. I believe so I think you know part of our work is to do. What is right for us from the place where we are so for example in the black teacher project we encourage teachers to lead from the classroom. From that place of being in front of the classroom you can do so much. So for me from comedy. You know people civil what's your circus and a lot of benefits and a lot of community work because I want folks to be able to enjoy themselves. And not feel attacked to be able to laugh. And not feel put down and so while I trust in and hope that that will you know provide opportunities for a bigger name. It the work is most important for me yes absolutely so we appreciate you being here I appreciate your fro I. And yeah. And I used to actually check out our video because you'll love it and we're gonna have many more great coverage of pride. I'll be anchoring coverage of the pride parade Sunday June 30 the right here on ABC news live coverage starts at 11 AM eastern.

