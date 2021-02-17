Japan’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins amid delays

More
Japan started inoculating medical professionals Wednesday in their rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.
1:00 | 02/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Japan’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins amid delays

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Japan started inoculating medical professionals Wednesday in their rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75949080","title":"Japan’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins amid delays","url":"/International/video/japans-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-begins-amid-delays-75949080"}