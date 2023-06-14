Mayon volcano eruption wreaks havoc on Philippine island, could last for month

Tens of thousands of people in the Philippines are facing long-term displacement as the Mayon volcano, the most active on the archipelago, continues to erupt.

June 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live