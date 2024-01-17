Middle East conflicts disrupt key trade routes

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with contributor Mick Mulroy on the widening conflict in the Middle East and its effect on one of the world’s most important trade routes.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live