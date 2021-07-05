Rare echidna puggle born at Australian zoo

More
The Taronga Zoo in Sydney presented its short-beaked echidna puggle, one of two egg-laying mammals in the world, born at the zoo's breeding facility seven months ago.
0:49 | 05/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare echidna puggle born at Australian zoo
And. Oh. And. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"The Taronga Zoo in Sydney presented its short-beaked echidna puggle, one of two egg-laying mammals in the world, born at the zoo's breeding facility seven months ago.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77562301","title":"Rare echidna puggle born at Australian zoo","url":"/International/video/rare-echidna-puggle-born-australian-zoo-77562301"}