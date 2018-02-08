-
Now Playing: Manatees swim among blooming blue-green algae
-
Now Playing: Manatees huddle for warmth in frigid Florida waters
-
Now Playing: Cuteness overload: Rescued manatees drink special formula before return to the wild
-
Now Playing: Mexican plane crashes moments after takeoff
-
Now Playing: When looking for love on dating apps turns dangerous
-
Now Playing: Man hit by car doing #InMyFeelings challenge as NTSB warns against the viral dance
-
Now Playing: Protests continue after no charges filed in fatal Minneapolis police shooting
-
Now Playing: Penn State frat member won't face jail time in pledge's death
-
Now Playing: Mommy shaming: Mothers say they are being shamed for their parenting decisions
-
Now Playing: Husband wins $9 million in lawsuit against man his wife had an affair with
-
Now Playing: Thai cave rescuers describe mission, say they expected some kids to die
-
Now Playing: Angela Bassett on the success of 'Black Panther' and the #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Man who needs bone marrow transplant searches for birth mother: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Mother meets the son she gave up for adoption 45 years ago: Part 2
-
Now Playing: How a group is trying to bridge the growing partisan divide and depolarize America
-
Now Playing: Shark experts share tips on how to avoid a deadly encounter with sharks
-
Now Playing: Paramedics respond to home of Demi Lovato, transport female patient to hospital
-
Now Playing: The search for answers into duck boat tragedy that killed 17 tourists
-
Now Playing: Man won't face charges in fatal Florida 'Stand Your Ground' shooting
-
Now Playing: Women speak out on accusing ex-USC doctor of sexual misconduct, which he denies