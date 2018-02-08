Cuteness overload: Rescued manatees drink special formula before return to the wild

More
Over half of all the manatee rescues this year have been performed by SeaWorld Orlando, where they stay until they're strong enough to return to the wild.
0:57 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cuteness overload: Rescued manatees drink special formula before return to the wild
The sex with the deck for the role upside down. And it denies that they've got bottle and there goes the board will. Long as no one pushes on his belly you'll be happy I think Texas Hungary. Heroes has a right next if we knew every three hours on the clock when they're little and now they're giving to Obama today. They're about to graduate from that. Pilots then dropped stretcher down let her know. There's. Nice job guys well done very well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56998677,"title":"Cuteness overload: Rescued manatees drink special formula before return to the wild","duration":"0:57","description":"Over half of all the manatee rescues this year have been performed by SeaWorld Orlando, where they stay until they're strong enough to return to the wild.","url":"/Nightline/video/cuteness-overload-rescued-manatees-drink-special-formula-return-56998677","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.