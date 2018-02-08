Transcript for Cuteness overload: Rescued manatees drink special formula before return to the wild

The sex with the deck for the role upside down. And it denies that they've got bottle and there goes the board will. Long as no one pushes on his belly you'll be happy I think Texas Hungary. Heroes has a right next if we knew every three hours on the clock when they're little and now they're giving to Obama today. They're about to graduate from that. Pilots then dropped stretcher down let her know. There's. Nice job guys well done very well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.