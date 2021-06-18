24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom projected to win California recall election

Newsom faced a recall in part due to his handling of the pandemic. Among the 46 candidates vying to replace him, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder was the frontrunner.

