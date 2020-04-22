Transcript for Inside 2 massive food banks feeding families affected by COVID-19

Reporter: Under the dark cover of night, while millions of Americans sleep, Beatrice Ortiz sits in her car, just feet from all of this chaos and prays. What time did you get here? 4:00 in the afternoon yesterday. Reporter: Yesterday? Yes. Reporter: She's the first in a long line of vehicles already waiting gist outside the Alamo dome in San Antonio. I read my bible, reading books, just sitting here, waiting to get the food. That way we could be okay. Reporter: Over in the parking lot. Go ahead, dahlia. Reporter: Dahlia and her crew from the food bank are preparing for the rush. They're already putting the cones in place where the car flow should be going. Reporter: Today they will hand out food to 2,000 families, many of them who've never been here before. Thank you, Jesus for the food bank. There are a lot of people hurting out here. I lost my job in the middle of March. Now it's getting down to the nitty-gritty. I never thought I'd need Reporter: All across the country, people are risking exposure out of desperation. Lines of cars extending for miles. Iconic sports arenas repurposed into food banks. Hunger knows know bounds. Every food bank is trying to make sure people in their community don't go hungry. This crisis is now adding to that number of people who are food insecure every day. Reporter: As unemployment numbers soar past 22 million, many worry supply won't be able to keep up with demand. Tonight we go behind the long lines and the battle food banks are fighting to feed the hungry. Dahlia lives by a simple model. Deep into her skin. Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves up. Reporter: Dahlia is the volunteer operations manager at the San Antonio food bank. What they're doing is sorting through all the stuff back there. Reporter: The 25-year-old says in all her years working with the food bank including after hurricane Harvey, she has never seen anything like now. Did you ever expect to see a situation like this where a pandemic would affect so many people? I never imagined this, but I'm prepped to adapt in any situation, from what we're going through right now, it's been a big eye-opener, and we're learning a lot. Reporter: This pandemic is almost like a hurricane hitting the entire country all at once. It's crazy. It really is. Reporter: Among the country's 25 biggest cities, San Antonio has the highest percentage of people living in poverty, and that was before covid-19. CEO Eric cooper has worked in the industry for 25 years. Normally, the food bank would feed about 60,000 people a week. That number jumped to 120,000 people a week. There's a lot of working poor families on the edge. And now the covid-19 crisis has pushed them over that edge. Reporter: Now the sheer size of the food bank events is staggering. In the first week of April, 10,000 cars showed up for a single distribution. With so many first timers, dahlia says she sees a range of emotions. What do you tell a person who feel a bit of shame about this? We just want to make them feel at home. Like we're family. We just want to let them know it's fine. It's okay. Like I said earlier, I truly believe when we hit a bump we're going to get back up. We don't judge. Reporter: The work never stops. As we pack up, dahlia is hours away from that massive event at the Alamo dome. We're going to give two per family, too. You guys will be lanes three and four. You guys will be five and six. Reporter: At 10:00 A.M., the distribution gets under way and the first car through belongs to Beatrice Ortiz who spent 18 hours in line. Her car is prepped, her trunk empty and before the food, a surprise. A $20 gas card and she is off. Thank you so much. Thank you! Reporter: At each and every station, Beatrice greets and shows gratitude. By the end, her trunk is overflowing. Thank you! Reporter: And so is her heart. You are so elated and so happy. Yes. Everybody has, can go home and feed their families today. That's the good part about it. Without a worry. Thank you. Reporter: Can the food bank continue at this rate? We don't know. I'm anxious, because I worry that because the demand is so high our supply is inadequate, but our community is rallying, and that's what's inspiring me. I, and many other food banks, are making an appeal to our cities, our counties, our state and the federal government, that we need to be acting now to make sure no family in America goes hungry. Good morning! Good morning. Did you want to get food? I did. Awesome! Reporter: A couple hours later, we meet Erica, a recently divorced mother of three. Okay at the food bank, one of the volunteers, she's super cheery. Reporter: I would imagine if nothing else this is comforting for the next two weeks. Absolutely. We will sustain through the next few weeks. That's a huge relief. Oh, yeah. Okay, you carry the rice, okay? Yes. My refrigerator. We are running low on milk. That milk will be gone by tomorrow. Reporter: For Erica, as her food supply has been shrinking, her fear has been mounting. I'm out of eggs. I really could use some butter. I never imagined that I would be in this state ever. Reporter: The single mother of a grown son and two young daughters recently bought her first home. We just have to more than anything keep our children safe and provide for them and try keep this house over their head. I mean, they love the house. Reporter: Keeping the house is getting harder. Every penny I make is to keep my house and to keep the light on and the water running. You make holes in these to connect them E. Reporter: Her ex-husband lost his job so he's been home schooling their 5 and 6-year-old girls so she can continue to work from home. Without his financial support, Erica has lost a third of her income. She received her stimulus check but had to use it to pay the mortgage. Erica is facing a reality no parent wants to. She needs help right now to simply put food on the table. I felt embarrassed, almost, you know, and ashamed and, but I just, I had to get past those feelings in that there's no shame in making sure my kids get fed. Reporter: In many states they are calling in the national Guard to help. We wear this uniform to serve our people. Reporter: Sergeant tori Lewis is in Ohio at a mass distribution put on by the food bank there. We are expected to serve 1600 families today. Reporter: This mission is personal for sergeant Lewis. She grew up in Dayton and goes to school at osu down the road in Columbus. When covid-19 hit, she lost her job as a bartender and put school on hold. I know the families in need can't wait. Reporter: Lewis is one of 30 guard members at the food bank. These family would get one box and there's probably enough food in this box for two weeks. Reporter: Branch and martin are in charge of keeping the food supply flowing. The food bank puts on three drive throughs every week. I would be one of those people in the car to need this. It makes me feel amazing. We have to have words on the front line. We have to put it aside and realize this is bigger than Reporter: She is usually out of fund raising, now she's helping those in need fill their trunks. Normally we see upwards of 250 families, now we're seeing 667. Many are new. Reporter: The food bank holds distributions in the city, suburbs and rural counties. No area is untouched by the pandemic. We had to limit service to every 30 days. That was hard. In April things started to pick up. We've been able to lift the 30-day service, which is fantastic. Reporter: They expect the ripple effect will mean increased demand for up to two years. Beautiful cherry tomatoes that we got from the food bank. Reporter: Tonight, millions of Americans will celebrate surviving another day, in the midst of a devastating pandemic, by eating a dinner so graciously given, so humbly received. It's okay to reach out for help. It's okay to take that lending hand right now and hope for the opportunity in the future to give back. Because that's definitely my intention. That can be the very first one. Reporter: That means one day, she could be on dahlia's volunteer team, ready to pay it forward. When you go to sleep at night, what do you think about? I think the peace of mind that I have is helping people out. It's an honor to be working with my colleagues side by side. It's a blessing.

