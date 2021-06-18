24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

School board meetings become latest battlegrounds for back-to-school mask mandates

As states approach mask mandates for students differently, parents are showing up to school board meetings to voice their opinions, and school staff are finding themselves in the crossfire.

