On Ted Bundy's victims, former girlfriend says 'the world has lost so much’: Part 3

Elizabeth Kendall expressed guilt for having loved a "man that was so gruesome," acknowledging that it's difficult for victims’ families to rebuild their lives after “terrible, traumatic experiences."
0:36 | 02/01/20

To still have a sense of disbelief that this man that I loved seemed to be such a great guy, could go out and do such horrific things, it's so hard to accept. I'm sure there's guilt. Guilt about causing this in my daughter's life. Guilt about what he had done. Guilt that I had loved this man that was so gruesome. Ted Bundy, falling for a killer, is available now on

