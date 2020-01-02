Transcript for On Ted Bundy's victims, former girlfriend says 'the world has lost so much’: Part 3

To still have a sense of disbelief that this man that I loved seemed to be such a great guy, could go out and do such horrific things, it's so hard to accept. I'm sure there's guilt. Guilt about causing this in my daughter's life. Guilt about what he had done. Guilt that I had loved this man that was so gruesome.

