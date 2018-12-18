Vegas shooting survivor remembers moment she had to leave bleeding mom behind

When their mother was shot during the Las Vegas massacre, Paige Melanson told "Nightline," that "a retired firefighter came over and he told" her and her sister Stephanie "that we have to go."
1:03 | 12/18/18

