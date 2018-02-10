Vegas shooting survivors wed 1 year after massacre

Todd Wienke was shot three times as he shielded his then-girlfriend Oshia Collins-Waters from the gunfire and the two vowed that the tragedy wouldn't "define our lives."
0:33 | 10/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Vegas shooting survivors wed 1 year after massacre

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

