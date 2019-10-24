Transcript for Nationals win 2nd game of World Series

I finally today to some good news in the sports world here for Washington Nationals fans. Night two of the World Series in Houston what an upset what a blowout for the Washington Nationals twelve to three. And now taking a tuneup and lead in this series Jessica Mendoza joins us now from ESPN Jessica. As a Washington Nationals fan that was a U varies satisfying night. What was your read take away from the game last night. I think fact that everyone is so shocked and me coming into this it was all about peace in all about Gary Cole Justin Verlander or how they are going to shut down the nationals. I think what a lot of people don't realize is since may 23 member how the nationals had that bad start since may 23. They have been the best offensive team they've had the best record the best run differential. This is the best offense in baseball for five months but they don't get a lot of credit. Partially because they struggled early on the beat they've been so good in a lot of attention goes of their pitchers this is a team that has exploded I mean nine runs alone against two of the best pitchers in all of baseball and Garrett called and Justin Verlander so this an exciting team to watch. I covered them in the NLD SNL CS and now to see them. In the World Series shine on the biggest stage it's been fun to watch. Yet what is seventh inning got six runs there for the national Stephen Strasburg on fire last night they're actually coming to Washington tomorrow night for game three in the series. 8 o'clock eastern time what are you going to be looking for in game three. I think it's gonna beat the Astros have to get back and this mean for it to be a competitive World Series it comes on Zack Greinke which is the Astros went and got him at the trade deadline. To beat this guy and yes I talked about coal and Berliner. But for game three he needs to be that ace it's like wipe the slate clean this guy's going to be a future hall of Famer. He needs to pitch like one to get them back in and I think for the Astros also get the lead there in DC think about this this is the first time a World Series game is played in Washington DC. Since 1933. It's going to be a rocket. It's gonna be rockets the city is excited the weather is going to be great tomorrow night it will be something to watch Jessica Mendoza of ESPN thanks so much Jessica great to see you.

