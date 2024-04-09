Small college sports organization bans transgender athletes from competing

NAIA, a college sports organization with a membership of 241 collegiate teams, is banning transgender athletes from competitions. ESPN writer Katie Barnes breaks down the impact of the decision.

April 9, 2024

