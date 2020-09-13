'Climate change is making the fires start easier, spread faster': Jay Inslee

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., on "This Week."
7:35 | 09/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Climate change is making the fires start easier, spread faster': Jay Inslee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:35","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"72981776","title":"'Climate change is making the fires start easier, spread faster': Jay Inslee","url":"/ThisWeek/video/climate-change-making-fires-start-easier-spread-faster-72981776"}