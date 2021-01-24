Transcript for 'Debate over whether or not there was (election) fraud should occur': Sen. Paul

Senator Paul, let me begin with a threshold question for you, this election was not stolen, do you accept that fact? Well, what I would say is that the debate over whether or not there was fraud should occur, we never had any presentation in court where presentation of evidence. Most of the cases were thrown out for lack of standing, a procedural way of not hearing it. Several states where the law was changed by the secretary of state not the state legislatures. To me that's unconstitutional. There's still a chance that those actually work their way up to the supreme court. Yes, people who voted twice? Dead people voted? Illegal aliens voted? Yes, and we should get to the bottom of it. I'll give you an example, in my state, we had a Democrat secretary of state, she refused even under federal rules to purge the rolls -- Senator Paul -- I have to stop you there, no election is perfect. But there were 86 challenges filed by president trump and his allies in court, all were dismissed. Every state certified the results. Dismissed not for -- After investigation -- They were dismissed in standing -- After counts and recounts. The department of justice led by William Barr said there's no widespread of fraud. Can't you say the words this election was not stolen -- What I would suggest is, is that, if we want greater confidence in our elections, and 75% of Republicans agree with me, is that we do need to look at election integrity and we do need to see if we can restore confidence in the elections. 75% of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by president trump and his supporters. Why can't you say? I think where you make a mistake. George, George, where you make a mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediately say everything's a lie instead of saying there's two sides to everything. Historically what would happen, if I thought there were fraud, you would interview someone else -- now you insert yourself in the middle and saying the absolute fact I'm saying is a lie. I said what the president was lie -- hold on a second. He said the election was stolen. This election was not stolen. The results were certified in every single state. After counts and recounts. You're saying that absolutely -- you're saying there was no fraud. It's all been investigated. That's not true. It's not what I said, sir. I said the department of justice found no evidence. Let me finish my point. You said we're all liars. You're simply saying we're all liars. I'm saying it was a lie that the election was stolen. Let's talk about the specifics of it. In Wisconsin, tens of thousands of absentee votes had only the name on them and no address, historically those were thrown out, this time they weren't. They made special accommodations. Because, oh, it's a pandemic. They forgot what their address was. They changed the law after the fact. That's wrong, that's unconstitutional. I planning spending the next two years going around state to state, I won't be cowed by liberals in the media who say there's no evidence here and you're a liar if you talk about election fraud. Let's have an open debate. This is a free country. There's no widespread voter fraud that was led by department of justice, by president trump's attorney general -- Even that's not true. Even that's not true. That's not true. William Barr said that directly. Yes, he said that, yes, that was a pronouncement. There's been no examination, thorough examination of all the states to see what problems we had and see if they could fix them. Now, let me say, to be clear, I voted to certify the state electorals because I think it would be wrong for congress to overturn that. At the same time, I'm not willing to sit here and say, everybody on the Republican side is a liar and there's no fraud. There were lots of problems and secretaries of state who illegally changed the law and that needs to be fixed and I'm going to work hard to fix it. I won't be cowed by people who say, oh, you're a liar. That's the problem with media. All Republicans are liars. There are two sides to every story. Don't insert yourself into the story to say we're all liars. Sir, there are not two sides to this story. This has been looked at in every single state. Sure they are. There are two sides to every story. George, you're forgetting who you are as a journalist if you think there's only one side. You're inserting yourself into the story to say I'm a liar. Because I want to look at election fraud and I want to look at secretaries of state who changed the laws -- it happened. You can't just sweep it under the rug. Nothing to see here. Everybody's a liar. You're a fool if you bring this up. A journalist would hear both sides. I'm standing by facts. There are not two sides to facts. I said the results were certified. I said it was not stolen. People are liars. You're saying people are liars if they want to investigate what happened in the election. That's not what I said. Tens of thousands of absentee ballots didn't have addresses on them, normally disqualified but this time they were counted. I have an open mind. If we examine this and -- it should be fixed. There can be more investigations. The investigations that have taken place there's not enough fraud to change the results. Stated by the justice department and the attorney general. I accepted the states' certifications. Doesn't mean that I think there weren't problems that have to be investigated. I believe in the Pennsylvania they broke the law and if that got a real hearing in the supreme court, denied for standing. If it was taken up, I believe the supreme court would overrule and say they did break the law illegally. I asked you a very simple question, was the election stolen or not? I think there was a great deal of evidence of fraud and changing of the election laws illegally. I think a thorough investigation is warranted. Senator Paul, thanks for your

