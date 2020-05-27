Transcript for 62 million essential workers keep America running through COVID-19 crisis: Part 2

Reporter: Tonight, we have learned something powerful about America from sea to shining sea. This nation built on forward motion, told two and half months ago by the white house task force there is no option to save lives but to stop, stay at home. In March, the nation's governors stand up to take charge. As cases of the virus start doubling every week. Well over 200,000 people will be raced to the hospital. I'm scared. I'm really scared. Reporter: 124,000 schools shut down. 38 million people, suddenly no paycheck. The nation locked in time. It's the moment in any movie when you wonder if the cavalry will come. And it did, and it was us. I'm putting my life on the line every day. As long as I'm healthy, we are going to keep going. The American public is counting on us to get fruits and vegetables. Reporter: Workers at our power grids moved into control centers to make sure the lights stayed on. In Mississippi, school cafeteria workers make 6,000 meals a day for their kids who are stuck at home. We must feed the children. Reporter: In Alaska, this young man who owns the only grocery in town travels 14 hours by boat every week to bring food and supplies back to his isolated community. And in Texas, the school principal drives 800 miles to congratulate every one of his graduating seniors in person. I get emotional really easy with my kids, and it just seemed like the right thing to do. Reporter: And as we now know, the biggest battles will be for the big cities. Everybody's pitching in. Reporter: Required to do something they have never done before. Tonight, because of what the cities did, 233,000 lives were saved. And it was only possible because of the 62 million essential workers holding all these cities and towns together. Disportionately female and people of color proving that courage is not what you talk about, it's what you do. All right. Good morning. Good morning. About to get ready to get my bus started. Reporter: This is bus driver Eric colts of Detroit, who showed up every day even though his best friend was a bus driver named Jason Hargrove. Hargrove was one of the first bus drivers to go public about the people who just didn't show respect. But for you to get on the bus, and cough, that lets me know that some folks don't care. Reporter: There he was on TV, and then two weeks later, he had contracted the virus and died. He left behind a hashtag. I cannot stay home. I'm on the road for you. It's a hard day for me today. We will be doing the final arrangements for my best friend Jason Hargrove -- Reporter: Eric keeps going. Some days working a double shift. Hi, it's Diane. Hi. Reporter: I dialed in to him before his overnight. Can you show me what it is to get on the bus and wipe things down? This is what comes off the steering wheel. Reporter: Woah. How many people are getting on the bus now without masks? You just have that 15% that just don't want to wear a mask at all. Reporter: Even though the bus is taped off, and passengers can now only get on the back half. A cough, a sneeze, can travel. And Eric became a kind of virus detective. He fears that coughs or sneezes might be carried by the air conditioning draft straight to him. So, what I do is, I do not run that ventilation system. Reporter: At the end of his long day, Eric takes his clothes off, making sure he washes them. Afraid for his family. And he shows me the empty seat on his bus where he imagines his best friend Jason is still sitting and talking and watching over him. And just again, be safe and, if there's somebody you haven't talked to in a while call them up, tell them you just love them. Reporter: And in another part of this nation, there is a girl from a small town in Georgia who once came to New York City to become a rockette. There she is. But eventually, she set aside her dancing shoes to become an icu nurse, where precision teamwork is a matter of life and death. At one point as many as 1600 people a day were streaming through the hospital doors in New York City alone. It just feels like we're getting smacked and smacked and smacked, like we can't catch a break. Reporter: The covid patients come in with such complicated sickness she manages a forest of nine I.V. Tubes extended into the patient's room, dripping two sedatives, a paralytic, and three vasopressors to keep blood pressure up. Also, an anticoagulant, IV fluids and an anti-arrhythmic drug because of a wildly dangerous heart rhythm. This is what it takes to keep a critically ill covid patient alive. Reporter: This icu nurse wants Americans to remember that healthcare workers everywhere gave patients all they had. What I do want families of these patients to know is that we are loving on them so hard. Reporter: And tonight, she has a message of her own, to everyone who is heading out thinking it's okay to defy the safety rules about social distancing, masks. I think they're blowing it way out of proportion. When you've seen someone agony gasp for air while they have a breathing tube in, while they're connected to a ventilator, then tell me it's fake. Trust your front line when we say this Is no joke. Reporter: I go out to catch up with her on the streets of New York. We notice how many people are not wearing masks. This is the first corner I've been on in this city where every single person was wearing a mask, wow. Thank you! Reporter: Thank you. Thank you nap's so great. Thank you. Are you bone tired? Yeah, yeah. We'll do it again tomorrow and that's what we do. Reporter: The former dancer from Georgia gives me a graceful good-bye on the streets of new York as she heads off to her work of joy and pain, endurance and hope. What gives me hope? It's 7:00 P.M. You guys. It's 7:00 P.M. And they're doing the thing. I don't know if you can hear it but -- oh man, New York, New York. Reporter: And in towns and cities all across this country as the cases kept mounting, local healthcare workers went to battle. What happened? Today was a really rough day. Supplies are already dwindling. Running out of ventilators. Stretched pretty thin. If you're from Montgomery and you need an icu bed, you're in trouble. Reporter: In New Hampshire, they put up a provisional tent in the snow. See that little baby heater? Reporter: And as the months went by, we all watched something so clear, about a divide in America. 55% of us got to stay home, had jobs and salaries. We got our deliveries at the door. But the lowest paid workers in this nation, often without medical coverage or sick leave were showing up, they were scrubbing every inch of our grocery stores and taking risks. So many of them minorities. New York City alone, the rate of death among hispanics was higher than whites. For African Americans the death rate, 100% higher. An E.R. Doctor practicing for 20 years has never seen anything like this. It's disheartening because -- all the patients look like me. More 70% of all the deaths. 80% are African Americans. Those numbers take your breath away. Reporter: And yet, a grocery worker like Jeff who stocks the shelves at the supermarket said he just wanted everyone to be happy and fed. Amidst all this pandemonium, let me be the rainbow in your day. Reporter: But right now Jeff is asking one thing. He's been seeing how easily rich people, celebrities get access to virus tests when they want and they have the reassurance of finding out if someone near them is spreading the virus without symptoms. But workers like him are not given that privilege. My thing is trying to get as many grocery workers tested so we can know if we have these. I had a co-worker ask me today, "Okay, are we essential or are we sacrificial?" Reporter: And because we define America as an action verb, what else should we be doing for these workers who have been so brave? Should there be bonuses? What about better healthcare. And some job security. We have been told that 40% of the people who make under $40,000 have already lost their jobs. And then there are workers like angel who's worked all her life in fast food, in cleaning, as a home health aide. And this is her budget. At the end of the month she's lucky to have $18 to spare. Her three children make their own hand sanitizers. They make their own masks. And she never wants them to be homeless like she was as a child after her mother died. And I want my kids to have stability. Reporter: She says she's so grateful that in this moment some cities and philanthropies decided to offer free childcare to essential workers. New York City alone has 172 facilities. And my dad is in an airplane de-icer, school bus driver. My mom's a police officer. My mom is a home nurse. I'm going to be brave. I'm super mad about the social distancing, so I'm going try to let the coronavirus be over by washing your hands. Yeah! Reporter: And maybe in the years ahead, we will teach our children in a new way about the lives of the workers who never flagged. Like the firefighters, I dropped in to thank them in New York. Hello, America. You're safe tonight. Reporter: Thank you. The emt workers in west liberty, Iowa. We're heading out on a positive covid call. Reporter: Who sat at close range to those who were sick and dying. The 100,000 people we lost in just four months. There can never be just one tribute to them all. But we remember a night at a hospital in New York City when a doctor decided to play music as a memorial to a fallen colleague. The ambulances continued to arrive. And her tribute became a kind of duet of violins and sirens.

