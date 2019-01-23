Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to second-degree harassment

Baldwin's court appearance stemmed from charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment after he allegedly assaulted someone during a dispute over a parking spot outside his apartment in November.
0:35 | 01/23/19

Transcript for Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to second-degree harassment
