Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diane Macedo. And I'm Terry Moran president elect Joseph Biden is holding a roundtable. With medical workers today as his transition team calls on the going trump administration to provide access to the critical information and resources they need and are entitled to under federal law as the winners of the election. President drug remains defiant refusing to conceded in this is legal challenges. To the election results are defeated in case after case the office of Georgia's secretary of state says the election on it there is on track to finish by tonight's midnight deadline. While uncounted votes have been found in three counties they did not change the vote in a meaningful way and the office is defending the integrity of both the election. And the audit and Michigan's largest county certified its elections results showing Joseph Biden as the winner but not without some controversy. In a rare move to Republicans on the board of canvassers voted against certifying the results before eventually. Reversing course. There has been. No evidence of widespread fraud in Michigan or an. Any other state has more than twenty courts across the country scrutinizing the alleged evidence have declared but president trump still. It repeating baseless claims that Joseph Biden somehow stole this election. In his news political director Rick Klein and White House correspondent Karen Travers are joining us now for more on this. And Rick as we said those two Republicans who voted against certification in Wayne county Michigan. They later reversed her course but not before receiving harsh criticism for the move take a list. You talked about not certifying Detroit. You know people don't you ask anybody waiters know you know 95%. White tiger variances in Detroit 20%. Your grandchildren. Are going to do you like old owner. Or George Wallace monocle armor and won't know our school forever know in southeastern Michigan as. Race is who do something. Unprecedented. Disenfranchise. Hundreds of thousands of black voters choose who you Detroit because they were ordered to. That's what went on last night in Detroit and Wayne county Rick what's really going on yours you write about done. Also extraordinary turn of events and in if you look at how the trump campaign and Republicans generally are targeting. Areas they're raising questions about how. It is overwhelmingly. Black communities communities of color similar leaders and now we now know that there are challenges launched on recount challenges into Wisconsin counties opened them heavily urban heavily minority counties so if you just look at that the bare facts of where to be the trump campaign is focusing it does seem to be. In particular places where Biden had strength in the highlighted areas that we're hearing over and over again our communities of color that is just the fact and and was in a pretty amazing development. In Michigan to have that rehearsal all in a matter of minutes I think reflecting the reality and it is a reality Terry's you pointed out Joseph Biden has won this election. And Karen president trump fire the country's top cyber security official after he contradicted the president's false claims about voter fraud how to rest of the west wing reacting to that. Now they and their backing up the president on his false claims and his justification for firing Chris crowds in defending that firing Crabbe said in a statement after the election at that point one election was the most secure in American history he went on to say that there's no evidence that any voting systems were compromised that any votes were lost or changed or dual meeting in any way the president Diane did not like that statement he called it highly inaccurate and use that statement and that false impression of that as a justification for firing Chris crabs. And they and his firing was not surprising crabs I had suspected he would be fired because in recent days he has been very public and very forceful in pushing back on the president's false claims about election fraud and votes being stolen from him so this wasn't there is surprising but it was still a stunning move and what Republicans in congress saying about this Karen. It's interesting to see Republicans actually breaking from the president even as they're standing behind him. On his push to try and litigate this election in court how Republicans in the senate or saying that this was not a good move that firing him was a mistake Ted Cruz said it seemed that Chris credited done a good job a very successful job with this election and so I think in not surprising ease on the Democrats say this is ridiculous it's egregious but when you see a little bit of daylight between Republicans on Capitol Hill and the president has something to pay attention to. And it's rare Rick you know anybody can say anything on Twitter all or in a press comments are what are they an election is being stolen in court. You've got a proven under rules of evidence you know cross examination hearsay read relevance all kinds of things. Trump team has brawl at least eighteen now more lawsuits challenging the results of the election what's the status of those legal battles. Not good if you the trump team so far they haven't been able to advance any thing. That would substantially change the vote in NEC. And in the broad claims that they made including Rudy Giuliani yesterday in Pennsylvania. I've been roundly dismissed on him in with whipped him with the other side. I'll look defense and in these cases saying look there's just not evidence to back this up and and so far that bit that the trump campaign has been engaged in a bigger a campaign of innuendo. A strong suggestions of kind of shadow we ideas that there are be conspiracies out there without anything behind it and that's where you seen the legal options begin to run out and yes as much as a president can claim whatever he wants is wrong believes he wants it to claim it. We're just not seen action in the courts that would change the ball when you're talking about 121000 votes in a state like Georgia 20000 votes in a state like like Wisconsin and almost a 150000 votes in a Michigan. These boats are stubborn and I and indeed he did not easy to turn these things around and moving even a few hundred votes is very difficult and there's been no legal argument. Offered with any kind of credibility that would change these tracks he's. Numbers he's losing an ally askew Karen up for I'm follow appear on. Ordered something else is at work rather than trying to win a court case or or even an election what do if president trump is essentially trying to shape the Republican Party. Around a battle cry the 20/20 election was Rick she is. Can his Republican Party will essentially have to. Engaging that alternative reality has as we've seen. You know in other places and other times is he trying. Two to essentially take over the Republican Party. On that basis going forward certain sense in the it certainly seems that way Terry and I think you know look at what the president has the bench the people around him and then hinting at about what -- he might do after he concedes this election in his own way of course never actually stating I lost the president is gonna start teasing the idea of running again he's thirty setting up that fundraising committee to be able to potentially do that now that doesn't mean he is going to run again for the 20/20 four nomination but just the idea of president -- Specter of another trump campaign essentially freezes the rest in the field it puts the whole Republican Party still looking at him waiting for his cues and and desperate then to get his approval in order to keep his voters in his supporters in their corner I you know I think also you're seeing the president right now hunkered down at the White House it's now been two weeks and a day since Election Day and Terry we've only seen him three times at public appearances one of them she didn't even speak it was at Arlington national cemetery. There's certainly -- leaders of bunker mentality going on -- Let them there last week about how at some point Republicans patients would run out show was the evidence or get out of the way put up or shut up we're not seeing that just yet they are still letting the president and his legal team run their course in the court system even though as Rick pointed out they're not having much success there. And so. How significant is that Ed particularly given the context of the president looking into a possible 20/20 four run we're count recorded at that he still hasn't shared. Information with the Biden team and they're urging that they need that intro particularly on the pandemic. Yet this gets real in every passing day as Joseph Biden pointed out earlier in the week is one thing. To develop a vaccine but it's actually vaccinations. That made people and healthy and and got process is not going to be done on January 20 in fact there's going to be quite a handover and we've heard from Anthony county among others say. That we need to have as much coordination is possible to people who will have the race will have control at noon on January 20 you add to that. National security the entire federal bureaucracy. Anything in the in the realm of defense trade policy national security and just formulations in the State Department and you just how well a wide web and areas where the Biden team. Has by all rights that given the right to demand his information and need that information for the good of the country because. That is the fact that Joseph Biden who is the president elect. Nothing in these court dollars will change it but as the president has made clear if you break from that. Her graduation of the fiction admitted that it did suggests that Joseph Biden somehow will become president and we don't really well. And that is just her grounds for firing she's got people power lies in the on in in the truck administration on Capitol Hill we shall have a lot of tongues being held on and Republican mouth. A tough situation. For the country really Karen Travers and Rick Klein thanks very much for your reporting and inside there. And as the transition delays raise concerns about the pandemic and among other issues we do have some good news on that front five sir and by and check now say that their corona virus vaccine candidate. It's 95%. Effective and on track or possible authorization for use in the US as soon as next month. The company says it has completed it's phase three trial and plans to submitted data to the FDA or emergency use optimization within days. Earlier I spoke with by and tech CEO Doctor Who were Shaheen. About the news. Tell me about the results announced today 95% efficacy is very high so what does that mean from a practical standpoint and what did you think when you first saw those results. He's extraordinarily. It to be we. Nineteen Chris. Christie in an amen amen bro. If you are seen -- Yeah. Only nineteen if he were nowhere. To run schools and who is not fixed and get and his magic a show. And she's. With us exceeded index. I was the nation into high tech community and our house I had to it to write an excellent excellent order. Into action and exceed BB. When do you expect to submit your data and how long do think it will take to get FDA authorization. Cheer in the US ones that data submitted. We have nothing to do that idea. By the end he has served as a safety. And Chincoteague. Could be Atlantis and its immense Tuesday at the end of the Daniel Miller being killed as TE state. And insists this is I don't know. Tell accused. And the nation and impending how. The cost of bird. Localization could happen he engaged. The beginning next. And how many doses do you expect he'll have ready in the US. By the end of the year and then how long to actually get it to the public. According to used. To it me or you go with us and content and he does towards us and Oracle to the United States because it is or doing. Your. United Kingdom. And you said that we can get back to some semblance of normal life by next winter how do you think we get there. Yeah did you talk to. Allow it seemed but. I doubt it seems it seems sure to see. There is now under current situation. And it seems might be a sheriff's sort of yeah and beating this Carson Ohio tuition is exceeding. To get dean may be sixty has had an. Accident that speech or. Next. This would be of the client had a prominent Obama and I didn't in this situation that anybody in next. Ebert had lower number. So. Most tricky and it would be good at is destined. I don't mind. Maybe it. And this guy the next usually he had to. Ordered them to issue. On or my bed and I got Sharaa on next year's that he had a non. And into. And detention and rehearsals chest and and seemed it was just. All right and just section urging need to understand the or not get you still need to it to ensure that. Are ordered to endorse its intent the coupon. You know my big hope today worker had there for a Doctor Who were shaking that already accomplished so much again thank you to the doctor referred for talking to us today. You can give that man and his wife who's his research partner a Nobel Prize and a promising vaccine. News. Comes at such an important time such a hard time in this country more than 76000. Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus and ABC's Matt Gutman has traveled all around the country to various hot spots force over the past several months he joins us now. From Oklahoma man. They Terry Diane you know that that vaccine can come quickly enough. For hospitals like this Comanche county memorial hospital here in Oklahoma's biggest hospital in southwest Oklahoma. Tom. And they're slammed right now they are and over a 100% capacity in the icu ward over a 100% capacity in the entire hospital. Now they they tell me that they hope to get the first batches of vaccine. In early December is such thing as soon as they're approved in what it's gonna do is help. Relieve some of the load on their eyes he uses can protect their medical staff and hopefully just. The hub less of a crush of patients here. And we had this incredible experiences you mentioned. Yesterday with CC and CN's whose husband is the second floor over their. In the icu. Literally fighting for his life he's on 90%. Ventilator which means it's basically doing all of the breeding for him and the hospital is doing the sort of end of life. Gesture to families allowing people like Suzanne. Into the rooms with their loved ones it's not an official goodbye. But as you see from this clip it. It's pretty close. Campaign. Hello to you. And you believe I actually get to come thing. Can keep fighting you keep hiding. You've got this. Report then they're alive. Guy go to court heightened on me. Mean here at home. Mean your home. There was one other important message that Suzanne relayed to her husband Curtis of 37 years. Beginning to grandparents they old ready were grandparents but their son Mitch is gonna have twins a boy and a girl obviously he was incapable of appearing at BP c.s under. Tremendous sedation. He's essentially paralyzed in a coma. But hopefully he can. Rise out of that we're told that'll take many weeks for him on the ventilator there's still a little bit of hope for him. Everybody here at the hospital is rooting for him and all the other icu patients and just to jump back to that vaccine for 12. They're not worried about next month although they are but would the worry about. So much right now is this week next week in the following week Thanksgiving week in what's gonna happen. After all these families gather are they going to see a massive influx before the vaccine can actually make a difference. And they tell us here they're basically. One mass casualty event from eight complete breakdown of the system here is simply won't be heavily in take patients and all the other hospitals around here are full. So they don't know what to do with them. It is a very difficult time here at the hospital. And they're just hoping that they can get a break sometime soon Diane Terry. No it's one thing when we see the numbers it's another thing when you see those stories that's when it really hits home are thanks to Matt Gutman which. And a new surge in the pandemic has also been especially hard for small businesses already hard hit. In the spring there is no rescue plan in the works for congress and the paycheck protection program has been shut down since August yeah. We'll talk to shark tanks Kevin O'Leary about what companies can do. To survive. After the break them. The Texas extended pregnancy ends has really in power for ever want to come fantasy the changes they made. It's been very difficult for some personal business to keep their doors open during all these voters have very happy. The worse situation. Nine elevenths. Send news. Crime in the seventy. None of this moment. It is that nothing's. We're just taking it one day at a time and trying to figure out how we're gonna some Bob unfortunately. It works we we don't have enough money to be able to just go go in go away and no money. We you know most of us a live in you know week to week long so mom. My company we tell you all the things you didn't know you do you know if you really want to know just 41 Broadway theaters about our crazy theatrical life. Hi we're doing lots of virtual tourists who gets through we still have some in person socially just and smashed stores that we offer. I was smaller local gas that we've been doing. But the bread and butter our company are in prison tourist I don't think we'll slowly returning until 20/20 one would probably reopens for the show must go on some of coma tomorrow optimism that something that I have a lot hope it's not as. An Irish person had to pack. Actor has asked new Yorker. And so can do will make it through its one day closer to Broadway is what I can sing every single morning and it's true. Here one day closer to whenever new York city of Broadway airplane to fully reopen it when it does yeah. He will be glorious. Those were just a few small business owners sharing some of their struggles during a pandemic. And their hopes for the future not some businesses are especially worried as we move into the holiday season usually they're most profitable time of year. So what can be done let's bring our virtual roundtable Melinda anger senate president. Of contestants group also known as the small biz lady and Kevin O'Leary investor in shark tank co host also known. As mr. wonderful and good afternoon to you bode thanks for being here. And I Kevan read about a month ago ahead of this latest -- surgeon at that time. You were against a new round of PPP loans not to Wear in this surge and seeing states imposing curfews and lock downs has changed your position at all. You know I'm not had changed my position at all I don't think the PPP was particularly successful are I think 30% of it was wasted. That but I am not against providing support and and the way I would prefer to see it done because I know much more visibility. I'm like fifty plus companies and I'm an investor owner and I would like to see more unemployment insurance support for the next fourteen months right out of the at the actual employee level we've done a lot of dislocation going on in various industries for example. I don't believe business travel ever return to what it was in my own companies are planning to slash news entertainment extends even after their vaccine is. And organized we're going to be cutting those back 20% because we don't need to travel. As much anymore to do sales you don't need to slides and buyers don't want to currently stands on the economy is changing. A jury has changed I would like to see the government's support employees. So I don't need more money from businesses are gonna fail I don't want us on the movie theater chain I don't want to fund the shareholders of an airline let them go bankrupt that's OK it's important to do that so these assets it put in better hands but the employees I wanna take care of them. So mysterious package I'm looking for. On the changed perhaps after January 20 would be a giant unemployment stimulus package. Signature injury or have directly and employees were fourteen month period. 415 dollars probably. I'm going to be mean it would be a minimum number but I think that's we're gonna get. Melinda what do you think your advice people on starting and sustaining small businesses what do you think they need from the federal government. And disagree more beer. And business is actionable ball bidders knew how. As we certainly additional on the planet and transported 41. Has been out of business arms and then. A program. Under ten million in revenue maybe I don't remember those numbers though well. The ball is in the US under a million in revenue and that would compete BP as it was done. Well you not. Business heads the senate has gobbled money and the banks are those. You want to know. Who was bill. Main street small because that you. Lose your. We're amused endless. But others it was money you know dried up what they think he's done and what's business and studied eighty. On the need help small and beige. And truly unique. When what it Kevin the holiday season is upon a semi network. First Sears Roebuck is whole community is oh career back in the day. And holiday shopping. There's a huge boost to that coming into the entire economy still is this year so different is there anything businesses can do to adapt right now to make holiday shopping. Work for them at all this year. I had very good news priority Harris and selling percent of my company's of them when I called the great American digital Pettit. And that because retailers console softer and some case is closed down. They have moved to direct consumer models so you know in March. When all my companies were losing money now here we are in November 80% are actually ahead of schedule. In free cash flow so I'm very optimistic that we don't actually need to pick winners and losers anymore the great entrepreneurial spirit is going to survive. We have the light at the end of the tunnel would vaccines we have to make the assumption. At 50% of the population be inoculated with the and let's call eight to twelve months which will be great I think that will happen. The problem with trying to pick winners and having the government on every business large or small it is. That's not what markets do it doesn't work that well because you end up funding a lot of zombie companies that are going to die anyway. Because consumers' preferences and changed. And their quarry in much better to help people always find new jobs and viable companies which is why I really promote the idea of no more PPP. But a lot more unemployment insurance I think they'll be more efficient I watched the DPP loans I have lots of different accounts up completely wasted money. Being poured into companies that are going to die anyways. That's really unfair to me is a taxpayer and unfair to my children have to pay that burden. I don't want the government picking winners and losers we have a great entrepreneurial spirit in this country it will survive. And it'll be stronger when this is over. So the actual season we're getting it to us very good for 80% of small business my guess is 20% of businesses will fail because they have to die. Consumers don't want them anymore and that's okay you know where. Melinda are you saying that are you seeing that kind of a day digital pivot and small business small business sector some are able to make that Tibetan some mark. It is only reach and now admiral. Anthony there's a lot of these data. Are a great job. Get want to remind you wore on buying the war and a lot of hybrid model here's a big old Al. And doing one lives stale as well made a lot of Indonesian there are people who develop no subscription. You know people. This is. When he is going to be their last year. Are more are dying in her die just so my. Vote. Not because the world doesn't need them anymore and yeah and really begins and odds are met they bet you know a lot of businesses have been a lot and no court appearances that went on the first three months endemic then also and everybody wanted it is one of their money. And certainly there was some organizations calling it barbaric and thirty. People. A whole. Yeah. But urged over the 67 months this has gone all. Bad business is not businesses that would want to know why don't worry low and you will. It is another thing that needs to be well in terms of the Al. We need to pat. Different may or may well I do not dead or is going to be anyone who's while. In the I offered unique things we need to look at. You meet. Is going to be the real. People who are trying to rebuild or even oh. No host yeah. Melinda abbey scene of this conversation around the need for aid is going to be a continuing one but the bottom line is right now these companies aren't getting it so what's your advice to the companies who don't want to end up being one of those businesses who die right now what can they do. While they're waiting for this help that may never come. I. We need to be helping about is one of the things I've been advised law. Amusing amber important. And that's what. I'm borrow and they did not want. You. What can you use your lower. Your inventory or your rock jury or even your employees. What can you come why. He knew they Kumble. B. A you know are you better. Magee is not about what your needs right now. Your customers you are legion how to. It you know. Bottom. What you need to moderate that I meet its budget the eagle is. Eight thinks it's not know it might be willing to eight were. You've been provided. At a lower price point doesn't have you losing all your margin. About wolves are the mark. He has to it and how I want this is arson think about. Or not mark. The news. I mean by another you. Always look solution may be the odd about that now might be. And war and it. What you need to viewing your business when we have ice Deb didn't want to think about doing more doing it. No we. EBay's I do want. Well and then Barbara end. I'm we reverse your. Change your. Not to worry about setting a goal. To achieve our goal sometimes you need that bigger isn't the what do you want and we're know what would you bet that may come up with new innovative solution. The world on buyer. Innovating and adapting it sounded at least doing Kevin can agree. On that Kevin O'Leary Melinda Emerson thank you so much for being here we appreciate your time we appreciate the discussion thank you both. I. Thank you. And as we've reported president trump is expected to withdraw thousands of troops in places like Iraq and Afghanistan before he finishes his term in office and setting aside what all that means military. Strategically on a personal level needs of thousands of families will be reunited with their loved ones after a long time away and on that note we wanted to end today showed it to tear Jerker family. Who realize their dads stationed overseas could access messages. From their doorbell camp. Check it out. Yeah. And me tell you. Yeah. But. I'm sure he. Yeah yeah. Yeah. No training wheels that in their dads these messages have made all the difference while he's away from home. And that does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. God bless mom Terry Moran we'll see you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great day. Yeah.

