Transcript for Chris Watts led double life before murdering family

We're reading new insight into the murder of a Colorado family the parents of Shannon watts are speaking out for the first time. Since her husband Chris killed her and their two daughters. Chen's parents tell 20/20 is any robot they saw no signs of trouble in the marriage they thought Chris watts was happy. About the upcoming birth of the couple's third child. Chris who knows. Kind person and do anything for you just a chance yet he wrote he seemed. Like the exact opposite he never raised his hand voice than never cursed her. You know it's amazing it was amazing relationships I don't just. Won't solve a lot of questions millionaire more or any broke box exclusive interview tonight on twenty Tony.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.