Transcript for Court rules Sandy Hook families can sue gunmaker

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled this morning the families of those who were killed in the sandy hook massacre can sue gunmakers and the dealers for the attack. The State's highest court ruling the lawsuit against gun maker Remington can move forward. They overruled a lower court Remington made the gun used in the 2012 murders that left twenty children and six school workers dead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.