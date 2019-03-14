Court rules Sandy Hook families can sue gunmaker

More
Connecticut's highest court has cleared the way for families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to sue over the marketing of the semiautomatic rifle Adam Lanza used to kill.
0:21 | 03/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Court rules Sandy Hook families can sue gunmaker
The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled this morning the families of those who were killed in the sandy hook massacre can sue gunmakers and the dealers for the attack. The State's highest court ruling the lawsuit against gun maker Remington can move forward. They overruled a lower court Remington made the gun used in the 2012 murders that left twenty children and six school workers dead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61684733,"title":"Court rules Sandy Hook families can sue gunmaker","duration":"0:21","description":"Connecticut's highest court has cleared the way for families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to sue over the marketing of the semiautomatic rifle Adam Lanza used to kill.","url":"/US/video/court-rules-sandy-hook-families-sue-gunmaker-61684733","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.