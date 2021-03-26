New push for gun control In the wake of two recent mass shootings, the Biden administration is considering executive action. ABC News' Faith Abubey reports.

Before the spa shootings, a history of stereotypes that perpetuated anti-Asian bias Randy Park and Jami Webb talk about losing their parents in the Atlanta shootings and the misconceptions that came with their line of work.

Colorado lawmaker: Mass shootings ‘can happen anywhere’ Colorado state representative Thomas Sullivan, who lost his son in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012, speaks about gun control efforts at the state and federal level.

Victims identified in deadly Colorado supermarket shooting The 10 victims in Monday's Colorado shooting were identified this morning by police as they continue their investigation into the 21-year-old suspected shooter.

Officials give update on Colorado supermarket shooting Police identify the victims and gunman in the mass shooting at the King’s Soopers supermarket in Boulder.