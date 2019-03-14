Transcript for FBI discovers college admissions scam during separate investigation

We're to turn out to breaking news in that college admissions scandal we know that a lawsuit has now been filed against eight of those colleges involved in that. Scandal let's go to Eva pilgrim she's at one of those universities Yale if. Accident FBI undercover FBI agents and Boston were actually working on a different pace when they got to hit that brought them here. T yeah that tip they were looking into a 400000. Dollar. Payment that was given to them then women's soccer coach that coach as Acer to talk to him they turned to learn. About all of the things that were going on in this. Case that we've now started to hear about and that also earned unravel and they saw how big it was now the largest ever college. Admission scanned. That's been prosecuted in US history fifty people. Facing charges parents. Coaches. Some high profile celebrities like Maureen Bachmann and Felicity Huffman. Outweigh Bachmann was actually in court. Yesterday. She is how on one million dollar bond they used their home to secure that bond that she is at number daughter we've now learned. Was in the Bahamas on spring break. When all of this information came out and she was on a yeah that yacht. While belongs to Rick Caruso who happens to be than chairman of the board of trustees for the University of Southern California that very university that she. Is going into the freshmen and is now in question at her how her admission all came into play there so heat of course giving a statement overnight telling. ABC news that. She is no longer on the odds she left the after they discovered what was going on the investigation. Was. Made at public. And they've decided they decided that it was it her best interest for her to return house that he is. Now back in California with her family but so much more of this still to unfold. Investigators have told us that this could still be a much bigger case that they think that there are other. Coaches and parents that could potentially be involved so we can expect to see it. The numbers on this grow add more charges filed in the coming days yet. Such an important story even thank you so much they are in Yale.

