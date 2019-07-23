Transcript for Fiancee sues NJ hospital over principal's death

The family of a beloved New Jersey principal who died while he was donating bone marrow is now suing the hospital saying it is at fault for his death. 44 year old doctor Derek Nelson died just weeks before he was to get married. But army veteran was donated donating bone marrow to a fourteen year old boy in France he had never met total stranger in a new lawsuit. His family says Hackensack university hospital in the anesthesiologist. Overseeing the procedure. Did not properly monitor his oxygen levels. This is justice for our daughter who spy. Who but I never fop and who cried for her father and it as a mother you wanna be able to have. A candlelight vigil was held for Nelson at Westfield high school where he spent nearly two years as a well respected and beloved principal. There's not petition in fact to renamed the school in his honor.

