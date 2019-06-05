Florida lightning strike caught on camera

More
A Florida woman looked out her window at just the right time, capturing the moment lightning struck right outside her apartment.
0:30 | 05/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida lightning strike caught on camera
All right my. House right now. I don't know what you guys sometimes. This is my half. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"A Florida woman looked out her window at just the right time, capturing the moment lightning struck right outside her apartment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62864302","title":"Florida lightning strike caught on camera","url":"/US/video/florida-lightning-strike-caught-camera-62864302"}