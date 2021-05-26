Transcript for George Floyd’s death sparks movement to reimagine monuments, education: Part 3

Last summer, the bedrock of our country began to shift as the George Floyd protests reverberated across the culture. No aspect of American society was untouched. Symbols of racism being torn down around the world. I say, tear them down. It was a domino effect. And NASCAR bans the confederate flag. That's a symbol of hate. The long-running series "Cops" and now "Live pd" being pulled from the airwaves. Bye and good riddance. Tonight, Washington's NFL team dropping the Redskins name and logo. I'm happy that name is going to be eradicated. The school board in Springfield, Virginia, has voted unanimously to rename Robert E. Lee high school after John Lewis. These are all a testament to George Floyd's legacy. When I think about my brother, you know, he's changed the world. It was the start of a racial reckoning so many of us never expected to see. In the midst of history, scholars like Elizabeth Alexander were charting out the future. Last year, 2020, the Mellon foundation launched a pretty massive initiative, a quarter billion dollars to help reimagine the landscape of memorials and monuments around the country. Well, this is called the monuments project. It is the biggest initiative in Mellon's history. We began to think about what all of these confederate monuments and buildings named for confederate heroes, what is that teaching us? Plain and simple, that is teaching us to venerate white supremacy. That was a problem to address. When you see the statue of Robert E. Lee, the images projected up on that statue, do you think that that is a good use of that space, a reclaiming of sorts? I feel it's ideal. I feel it's spectacular. In the face of George Floyd or breonna Taylor, you see the ongoing cost if we continue to live in the way that this country's been living. While much of our memorial landscape centers white men, artist hank Willis Thomas is changing that, with pieces like "Unity" in downtown Brooklyn. During the protest last summer, this was a rallying point. Where people would come and there was, like, a huge police presence and all the protests in Brooklyn would be coming down this streets it was really amazing. "Unity" is a 22 1/2-foot bronze arm representing ambition, perseverance and upward mobility. I've always thought about artists as kind of, like, psychics where a lot of us are living in and imagining the world that we want to see and then going about building it. His next project, "The embrace," will honor Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. And Coretta Scott king. "The embrace" was inspired by a photograph I saw of the kings wen Dr. King was being awarded the Nobel peace prize. He's hugging her, and you can see her literally holding him up and it was something that was so special. In the year since Floyd, the memorial landscape isn't the only thing getting a makeover. Let me fix you some breakfast. Aunt jemima! After a social media uproar sparked by this tiktok and the larger Floyd movement -- Did you know that aunt jemima means slave mammy on the plantation south? Like those monuments, aunt jemima toppled. Quaker now saying after 131 years, it is changing the name and packaging of aunt jemima, acknowledging the brand is based on a racial stereotype. The brand, first introduced in 1889, is rooted in a 19th century minstrel song "Old aunt jemima," a stereotypical mammy caricature that falsely suggests the enslaved were happy. Obviously her appearance has changed over the years. But when we look back, we still see that mammy caricature. Yeah. The aunt jemima brand is based on a horrible racial stereotype, and over the course of the brand's history, there were attempts to evolve that image over time. And last June, you know, on the wake of George Floyd, we made a statement that -- that aunt jemima brand needed to retire. But with all due respect, why did it take so long and a tragedy of such epic proportions to do the right thing? These are complex questions because the brand has -- has meant many things to many people over the course of history. It clearly was time to move beyond removing that harmful, negative stereotype from the marketplace. Aunt jemima will now be pearl milling company. New packages hit shelves in and the company has also pledged to give back. We're investing in small black owned businesses. We are doubling the investments we're making in our minority and black-owned suppliers. And we are placing dollars in the communities where they matter the most. No justice, no peace. Call it a long overdue correction, or getting real about our real history. The Floyd effect has even rippled through American schools. We keep telling the same tragic stories over and over. When I think back to black history in school, it was February 1st to February 28th. And then you're talking about slavery and people in class are looking around at you. And you're like -- They look at you. It's that time that -- Even the teachers have this sympathetic look. They're like -- Yeah. And you're sitting in class, and you're like, "Okay, here we go. Because I'm the black one in class." I'm like, "Hi." Yeah. Last summer, in cherry hill, New Jersey, 12-year-old ebele azikiwe wrote a letter to her principal asking to be taught more than just the basics of slavery and a few famous icons. There are other people to teach us than martin Luther king and Harriet tubman that are important. Ultimately, the district made black history a high school graduation requirement. Nationally, diversifying curriculums has been met with backlash by conservatives. But it hasn't deterred the cherry hill school district. I feel proud and I don't want to stop having these conversations. Conversations across America. It's what Floyd sparked. A legacy that's still unfolding. Maybe it'll be the kids of today that can really interpret this time. All I know is it's a different time. The temperature has changed in America.

