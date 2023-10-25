Jewelry store customer trapped in locked room overnight in New York

The 23-year-old man became locked inside the secure room inside 580 Fifth Avenue, which houses multiple small jewelry stores and vaults, just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, N.Y. Fire Department officials said.

October 25, 2023

