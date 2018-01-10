Transcript for Las Vegas marks 1-year shooting anniversary

In the meantime a solemn memorial today in Las Vegas marking one year since the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. The day will be packed with vigils Vegas strip going dark later tonight at the moment of silence survivors gathered to heal and honor the victims. 58 cross it's now lined the sidewalk near the iconic welcome to Las Vegas nine. One props for each of those killed in the mass shooting one year ago today. A full pardon is C aren't physical safe in coming years. Thank you type something and landowners. Greg's and it's a retired carpenter. Made the crosses for the victims' families among the solemn events planned a sunrise remembrance ceremony a prayer vigil at city hall and tonight. The Las Vegas Strip will go dark to pay tribute. This weekend dozens of survivors attended a decent LD concert in California. Helping was on stage when the gunman opened fire on the crowd. This is says the starting point. Of where we kind of pick up where we left off. It's part of the healing process is part of taking your life back and not being. A victim. Survivors OSHA Collins waters and Todd Weinke will take part in their own memorials and a special ceremony of the Rhone. The couple is getting married today in front of the Mandalay bay where the gunman opened fire from his room weevil. Do exactly where and how to be an had to be Vegas and it had to be October 1. The couple says they chose today for their wedding to make the date a happier memory the day needed we changed. Not only in defiance for us and taking back that day but he needed to be change for our children they. Didn't you know remember that day at the David they came very close to losing both of us but is it David are becoming stopping. And that their parents you know. Were closed and happy and instead. Running for their lives. They addition to the 58 people killed more than 800 were either shot or injured in the panic. Stories that's still not confirmed a motive for the shooting.

