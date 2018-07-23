Transcript for Las Vegas shooting survivors speak out after MGM liability lawsuit

I woke are inside of ABC news this Los Angeles bureau and we just heard a gut wrenching really in emotional. Press conference from some of the victims in the Las Vegas massacre back in October your were remember that 58 people were killed in that Nash shooting. That made it the worst mass shooting and modern United States history now. MGM which owns Mandalay bay which was a hotel where the shooter with perks up on the 32 floors he rained gunfire down on to that crowd. MGM is actually suing. More than a thousand of the victims that's right I said suing that may catch you off guard because it truly coming as a shock to much of the country. Today we heard from a handful of those people who were being sued including one man whose wife was shot in the head. He knew that she was dead when he. Got on top of her body while the gunfire continued and he stayed there he stayed on top of his wife. Until everything played out he says that. He knows that people die twice once when they actually passed and once when you stop talking about them so he chooses to celebrate his wife's. Like every day the last thing that he wants to do is to be sued to be re victimized. In the court system we heard from another man. Who's a deputy he was shot he's now a paraplegic he says being sued is not only insulting. It's in raging that was a common theme from what we heard from these victims so. Let's break this down because this is pretty complicated. When you're talking about the league and legality of all this MGM which always Mandalay bay is suing the victims but not the traditional way. But you might think in GM is using a little know federal law that was created. Post 9/11 where it can ask a federal court to rule that the company. Cannot be held liable that's the key part here they're not suing for money or anything else there are suing so they can not be held liable for the shooting which the company views. As an act of terrorism. Some of the victims it said that in GM should have done much more to prevent the shooter from stockpiling. Weapons in his hotel room that he being used in the shooting now in GM knows that this is not eight. Popular way to go about it they're basically taking this on the chin to try to prevent being held liable down the road throughout the court systems and they're doing this and federal court not state court but for those who were insured or lost loved ones again. This is being re victimize and they say that they will do anything in everything that it takes. Me regardless of however this plays out in the court system. I woke our Los Angeles and you're watching ABC news a lot.

