Las Vegas shooting victims sued by Mandalay Bay hotel owners

More
MGM Resorts International has filed lawsuits against more than 1,000 survivors to make sure it's not held liable for the massacre.
0:28 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Las Vegas shooting victims sued by Mandalay Bay hotel owners

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56639771,"title":"Las Vegas shooting victims sued by Mandalay Bay hotel owners","duration":"0:28","description":"MGM Resorts International has filed lawsuits against more than 1,000 survivors to make sure it's not held liable for the massacre.","url":"/US/video/las-vegas-shooting-victims-sued-mandalay-bay-hotel-56639771","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.