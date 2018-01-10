Transcript for Las Vegas survivors to wed exactly 1 year after massacre

It's gonna always be there I was those memories that night's going to be a part of us for the rest of our allies it's not gonna define us. And we have enjoyed the times we spent in Las Vegas jointly concerts we still do. We saw a case out in a week and finished that show. So we started a year ago we have opportunities him. Los Angeles area a week ago it was actually a way to get from me to her we're gonna. See this through it as what we started come full circle. Part of the healing process it's part of taking your life back and not being. That. We have control what we do have control over we are. That gives everyone hope gives us hope. It some days are harder. Then that is it for the most part. That's the last few weeks we've taken and that's why he chose get married on October. First when he asked me to marry him on Friday the thirteenth of all days. And we both him and that story had to be and had to be Vegas and it had to be October 1. They date needed to be changed. Not only in defiance for us and taking back that day. But he needed to change for our children sold that they didn't you know remember that day at the David they came very close to losing both of us. But is it gave it our families got bigger. And that their parents you know. Were closed and happy and Staten. One in front lines.

