Now Playing: Lightning flashes over South Dakota

Now Playing: Millions at risk of eviction as rent comes due

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s secret struggle

Now Playing: Protesters gather after LA sheriff’s deputies shoot Black man

Now Playing: Mystery jet packs seen in New York City, Los Angeles

Now Playing: 1-year-old found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint

Now Playing: Hall of Fame basketball coach John Thompson dies at 78

Now Playing: Liberty University opens independent investigation of Jerry Falwell Jr.

Now Playing: Major flooding in North Carolina prompts water rescues

Now Playing: Dr. Fauci weighs in on 6M US coronavirus cases, deaths and comorbidity

Now Playing: COVID-19 rates in kids increased faster than general public this summer

Now Playing: President Trump heads to Wisconsin despite requests to cancel

Now Playing: Harley Quinn Smith making avocado toast with Kevin Smith is father-daughter goals

Now Playing: Former Navy cargo ship is sunk off of Hawaii as part of RIMPAC naval exercise

Now Playing: Melania Trump’s ex-friend speaks out in new book

Now Playing: George Mason University reckons with race

Now Playing: Military plane crashes during training flight, all four on board uninjured

Now Playing: President Trump to visit Kenosha law enforcement amid growing protests