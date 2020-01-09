-
Now Playing: Lightning flashes over South Dakota
-
Now Playing: Millions at risk of eviction as rent comes due
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s secret struggle
-
Now Playing: Protesters gather after LA sheriff’s deputies shoot Black man
-
Now Playing: Mystery jet packs seen in New York City, Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint
-
Now Playing: Hall of Fame basketball coach John Thompson dies at 78
-
Now Playing: Liberty University opens independent investigation of Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Now Playing: Major flooding in North Carolina prompts water rescues
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci weighs in on 6M US coronavirus cases, deaths and comorbidity
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 rates in kids increased faster than general public this summer
-
Now Playing: President Trump heads to Wisconsin despite requests to cancel
-
Now Playing: Harley Quinn Smith making avocado toast with Kevin Smith is father-daughter goals
-
Now Playing: Former Navy cargo ship is sunk off of Hawaii as part of RIMPAC naval exercise
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump’s ex-friend speaks out in new book
-
Now Playing: George Mason University reckons with race
-
Now Playing: Military plane crashes during training flight, all four on board uninjured
-
Now Playing: President Trump to visit Kenosha law enforcement amid growing protests
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 31, 2020