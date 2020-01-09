Lightning strikes in Oklahoma

More
Heavy overnight downpours and thunderstorms left thousands without power.
0:48 | 09/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning strikes in Oklahoma
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Heavy overnight downpours and thunderstorms left thousands without power. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72750636","title":"Lightning strikes in Oklahoma ","url":"/US/video/lightning-strikes-oklahoma-72750636"}