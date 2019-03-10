Massive settlement with Vegas victims coming soon

A settlement to resolve claims against MGM Resorts stemming from the October 2017 Las Vegas massacre is expected to be announced Thursday, people briefed on the plans told ABC News.
10/03/19

Video Transcript
ABC news has learned that a major settlement is expected to be announced today stemming from the shooting massacre in Las Vegas two years ago the settlement is expected to resolve claims against MGM resorts. Where a gunman shot and killed 58 people during a country music festival. Sources say the financial payouts are likely to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Breaking erratic training mishap percent at least a dozen army National Guard pair troopers to the hospital. The accident happened during a night job at camp shall we in Hattiesburg Mississippi. But ninety's soldiers missed their mark and landed in trees officials now plan to conduct a safety investigation.

