Transcript for MGM to pay $800 million settlement to victims of Las Vegas massacre

It a major payout for an immense tragedy just days after mourners marked the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Charleston had TO 34. Henderson Nevada. MGM resorts agreeing to pay as much as 800 million dollars to settle claims from victims of the Las Vegas massacre and their families there's no money that can. You know. Have a back to read because Christie is daughter Andrea was 158 people killed when a gunman opened fire from his hotel room at the Mandalay bay towards concert goers below. Chelsea Romo was one of the hundreds injured the mother of two still recovering today. Perhaps not all through my art and I have at all. My grave the fact that I can see and amenities is an athlete near. And GM which owns the mentally they initially faced criticism for suing hundreds of victims preemptively. And an attempt to consolidate all lawsuits into one federal case. The company now seeing in a statement. Our goal has always been to resolve these matters to our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process they have stepped up in the right thing now. That's the key. And attorneys say it's still unclear exactly how the money will be divided and GM says it expects the entire pale profits to be completed by the end of next year. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.