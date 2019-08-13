Transcript for Mom charged with threatening to shoot up elementary school

Loretta Perez faces charges of threatening to conduct a mass shooting she was taken to the palm beach county jail. Investigators say a man told them he was video chatting with Perot Sunday morning through FaceBook messenger. If that she totaled she was upset because their children were being result from their school and now have to attend a Barton elementary. The man's four has totaled she was thinking of doing the shooting at Barton elementary. The probable cause affidavit also says for us this wanted to FaceBook friends actor recruits because he likes violent things the report says she also referenced his older brother Nicholas Cruz who admitted to killing seventeen people that Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. And Portland last year when detectives questioned breath she admitted to sending the messages that she thought about shooting the school but claimed she would never actually do it. A judge order brands to be baker acted.

