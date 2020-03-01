NYPD officer resigns amid backlash, police say

More
A New York City Police Department officer resigned on Thursday, more than a year after he was charged for allegedly breaking into a woman's home, threatening her and yelling racial slurs.
0:23 | 01/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYPD officer resigns amid backlash, police say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"A New York City Police Department officer resigned on Thursday, more than a year after he was charged for allegedly breaking into a woman's home, threatening her and yelling racial slurs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68039864","title":"NYPD officer resigns amid backlash, police say","url":"/US/video/nypd-officer-resigns-amid-backlash-police-68039864"}