Paris Hilton urges federal action to reform 'troubled teen' facilities

Hilton on Wednesday joined nearly 200 survivors in Washington, D.C., to call for federal action in congregate care facilities and residential treatment programs for minors.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live