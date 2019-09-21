Transcript for School cancels football game over Trump 2020 flag

And we're here for bush cheerleader. This picture of north steely cheerleaders holding a trump 20/20 sign at a football game in August. Sparked a debate which has divided a community is just ridiculous Alice everything's turnout district policy prohibits political ads at school events. The school didn't punish the cheerleaders instead. This state athletic association with the team on probation for violating policies. That didn't sit well with those who came out today. I don't think it was wrong. They came to rally and cheer for the students. Negative botanist diluted reprimand and members of his displayed in. Just on thank you should lifted after school I don't think this I don't think it's right. I kept the game and they clubs all the parents say don't bring flags. In preparation for the rally and for thousands of fans at the stadium. Law enforcement had additional officers and some from the barest county ready to work the game but the safety concerns were too great for the district's. So we had. Leaning globe. First a nail that will be here tonight. In the end though parents of high school students say it's the kids who were missing out on what should have been another Friday night. Under the lights in America. Instead of Vivian about the kids in the school and school pride and in all that that the house colors have. Now it's about policies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.