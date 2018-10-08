Shootout involving Pennsylvania troopers and motorist caught on dashcam video

The incident in November left one officer critically injured.
0:28 | 08/10/18

Transcript for Shootout involving Pennsylvania troopers and motorist caught on dashcam video
A dramatically shoot out laid out on camera on a Pennsylvania highway newly released dash cam video shows state troopers conducting field sobriety test. I'm Daniel clarion happened in the east and back in November when police try to arrest him he fights back least used taser to subdue him but Cleary was able. To reach into his car and flooding gun he opened fire. Leaving one of the officer seriously Kirby for driving away Cleary is now facing attempted murder charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

