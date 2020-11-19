Vaccine Watch: Pfizer, Moderna move closer to authorization

ABC’s Bob Woodruff discusses Pfizer's and Moderna’s advances toward the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. Both companies say their candidates are up to 95% effective.
3:26 | 11/19/20

Vaccine Watch: Pfizer, Moderna move closer to authorization

