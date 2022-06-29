Migrant ‘crisis’ in Washington, D.C.

The city’s mayor has requested the help of the National Guard to assist with an influx of migrants arriving by bus. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live