American tourist killed by stray bullet in Mexico City

Tatiana Mirutenko and her husband were celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
0:14 | 07/10/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for American tourist killed by stray bullet in Mexico City
Do the index of other news the American tourists killed in Mexico city police say totti and a mirror tangle of San Francisco was killed by stray bullet. She and her husband were celebrating their anniversary and tonight the US government is now warning about traveling. In parts of Mexico.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

