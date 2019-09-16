Antonio Brown accuser meets with NFL officials for several hours

Days before Britney Taylor filed a civil lawsuit against the Patriots player alleging rape and sexual assault, he refused to make a $2 million payment, a source told ABC News.
1:13 | 09/16/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Antonio Brown accuser meets with NFL officials for several hours

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

