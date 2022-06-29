Authorities release bodycam video of train slamming into police car

Authorities in Colorado released the new bodycam video in the case of a train slamming into a police cruiser with a woman in handcuffs in the back seat.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live