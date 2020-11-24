Biden makes historic nomination for Treasury Secretary, announces other nominees

More
President-elect Joe Biden nominated Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, as treasury secretary. Yellen would be the first woman to hold the position.
2:13 | 11/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden makes historic nomination for Treasury Secretary, announces other nominees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"President-elect Joe Biden nominated Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, as treasury secretary. Yellen would be the first woman to hold the position.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74369525","title":"Biden makes historic nomination for Treasury Secretary, announces other nominees","url":"/WNT/video/biden-makes-historic-nomination-treasury-secretary-announces-nominees-74369525"}