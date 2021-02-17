Biden travels to Wisconsin to push COVID-19 relief plan

In a televised town hall event, President Joe Biden is making the case for his $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package in Milwaukee, Tuesday, in his first official trip outside of Washington.
1:48 | 02/17/21

